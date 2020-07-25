Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,428 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.20% of Brown & Brown worth $23,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $8,149,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at about $584,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 629,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,862,000 after purchasing an additional 73,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $698.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

