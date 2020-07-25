Brokers Set Expectations for Vornado Realty Trust’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vornado Realty Trust in a report issued on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 161.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $35.01 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,678.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 962.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,277.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 500.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.