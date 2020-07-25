Brokers Set Expectations for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note issued on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

HR opened at $29.02 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.64 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.70.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

