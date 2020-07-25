Brokers Offer Predictions for Under Armour Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) – William Blair decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Under Armour in a report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Under Armour had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $8.00 target price on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $10.91 on Thursday. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 20,795 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2,532.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 211,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 203,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 34.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

