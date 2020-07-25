Brokerages Set Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) PT at $59.25

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Monday, June 8th.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $44,011.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,918,495.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,576 shares of company stock valued at $67,733 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 99.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,264 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the first quarter worth $1,027,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Verint Systems by 124.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 75,007 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in Verint Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 232,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Verint Systems by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 45,136 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRNT stock opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.84, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.73. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.16). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

