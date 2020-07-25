Brokerages Set VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) PT at $2.10

Shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VEON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.80 in a report on Thursday. VTB Capital upgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get VEON alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its position in shares of VEON by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 53,114,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,606,000 after buying an additional 15,652,059 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VEON by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,069,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in VEON by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,304,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874,312 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,795,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692,670 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,729,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 460,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

VEON stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89. VEON has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.48.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that VEON will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.