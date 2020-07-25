Brokerages Set Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) PT at $37.00

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.
RWEOY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Rwe Ag Sp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rwe Ag Sp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. HSBC raised Rwe Ag Sp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.
Rwe Ag Sp stock opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.33. Rwe Ag Sp has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $39.26. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of -29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.646 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. Rwe Ag Sp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.39%.
About Rwe Ag Sp
RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.
