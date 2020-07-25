Brokerages Set Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) PT at $37.00

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

RWEOY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Rwe Ag Sp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rwe Ag Sp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. HSBC raised Rwe Ag Sp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get Rwe Ag Sp alerts:

Rwe Ag Sp stock opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.33. Rwe Ag Sp has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $39.26. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of -29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Rwe Ag Sp had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 63.46%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rwe Ag Sp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.646 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. Rwe Ag Sp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.39%.

About Rwe Ag Sp

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Rwe Ag Sp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rwe Ag Sp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.