Brokerages Set Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Target Price at $20.00

Shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on OXFD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Get Oxford Immunotec Global alerts:

NASDAQ:OXFD opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a current ratio of 14.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.06. Oxford Immunotec Global has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $17.77.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $13.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $297,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 358,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,107,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Balthrop bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 32,075 shares of company stock valued at $370,126. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXFD. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 40.2% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.