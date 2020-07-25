Brokerages Set Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Target Price at $88.61

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.18.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTRS. UBS Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $89.50 to $84.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $76.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.93. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $424,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $424,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 758 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

