Brokerages Set Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) PT at $237.00

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $237.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $223.65 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $135.08 and a 52 week high of $281.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.80.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $1,180,284.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,363 shares in the company, valued at $31,325,596.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Koraleski purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.08 per share, with a total value of $164,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,184.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,021 shares of company stock valued at $342,077 and have sold 24,880 shares valued at $5,269,146. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 357.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

