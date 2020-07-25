Brokerages Set Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) PT at $82.20

Shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MANT. William Blair began coverage on Mantech International in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Mantech International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

In related news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total transaction of $312,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 926,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,315,000 after buying an additional 152,748 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 938,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,175,000 after buying an additional 61,857 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,713,000 after buying an additional 79,676 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $65.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.91. Mantech International has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $93.99.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.29 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mantech International will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

