Brokerages Set Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) Price Target at €84.41

Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €84.41 ($94.84).

BAYN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($87.64) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Bayer alerts:

FRA:BAYN opened at €60.69 ($68.19) on Wednesday. Bayer has a one year low of €91.58 ($102.90) and a one year high of €123.82 ($139.12). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €65.82 and a 200-day moving average price of €64.47.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.