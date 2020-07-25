Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brilliance China Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

BCAUY opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Brilliance China Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.14.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells minibuses and automotive components in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its minibuses under the JinBei and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

