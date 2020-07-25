Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Trading Up 44.2% on Strong Earnings

Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV)’s stock price was up 44.2% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $13.36 and last traded at $11.64, approximately 10,820,803 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 4,128% from the average daily volume of 255,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $47.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.92 million.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCOV. TheStreet raised Brightcove from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $436.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Brightcove Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.