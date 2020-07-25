Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Shares Gap Up to $2.41

Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.58, but opened at $2.41. Bridgeline Digital shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 11,376 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.74.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 81.83% and a return on equity of 289.52%. The company had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

