Brave Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,516 AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,547.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 116,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 109,135 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 655,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,358,000 after purchasing an additional 38,318 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie stock opened at $97.11 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The company has a market cap of $144.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.13.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

