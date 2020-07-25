Brave Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,146 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.6% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $75.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

