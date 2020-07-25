Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.08, approximately 16,225,673 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 6,598,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

BOXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, National Securities boosted their price objective on Boxlight from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $98.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.14). Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 449.12% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boxlight Corp will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boxlight news, major shareholder K Laser Technology Inc. sold 707,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $707,979.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

