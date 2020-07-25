Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 113,651 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 81.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 50.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.20.

NYSE DHR opened at $195.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $203.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.46.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 1,226 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,838.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,236,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,542,002. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rainer Blair sold 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.96, for a total transaction of $552,646.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

