Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,626 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Nordson were worth $15,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Nordson by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Nordson by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 489,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,149,000 after acquiring an additional 54,652 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,853,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on NDSN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nordson in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Nordson in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.57.

NDSN opened at $192.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.28. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $96.46 and a 1-year high of $203.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. Nordson had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 2,500 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $445,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,577,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 17,200 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total transaction of $3,431,572.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,786,508.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,846 shares of company stock worth $8,100,357 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.