Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 7,260 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,260 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,334,000 after buying an additional 70,899 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $2,664,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 142,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after buying an additional 61,577 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON opened at $149.43 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $107.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.93 and a 200-day moving average of $151.77.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HSBC raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.69.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

