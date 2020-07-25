Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,301,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,229 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 0.8% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $60,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

