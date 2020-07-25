Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stock Position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,434 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.17% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $11,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPG. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 21,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 143,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $48,949.00. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.62.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

IPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

