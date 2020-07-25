Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,270 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $13,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 77.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised SVB Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JMP Securities cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.76.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total value of $2,605,237.01. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 1,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total value of $298,133.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,228.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,192 shares of company stock worth $4,856,705. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $230.43 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.25.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $881.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.21 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

