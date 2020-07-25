Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 44,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Paychex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 50,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

PAYX stock opened at $72.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.56. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.68 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $29,076,602.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,867.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $318,268.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,294,720.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

