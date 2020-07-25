Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.09% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $12,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,369,000 after acquiring an additional 41,810 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 828,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,752,000 after acquiring an additional 37,738 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,551,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 647,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 17.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 644,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,994,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $179.59 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $195.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $647,778.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. BidaskClub lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.71.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

