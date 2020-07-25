Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Holdings in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,163 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 2.52% of Anika Therapeutics worth $13,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $409,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barrington Research cut Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Anika Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

In related news, EVP James Loerop sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $43,726.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

ANIK stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.80 million, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.18. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $75.71.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.06 million. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

