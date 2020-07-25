Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases Shares of 82,774 ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 82,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $15,256,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,402,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 240,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after buying an additional 88,974 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,019,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $875,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,085,000 after buying an additional 53,556 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of ICUI stock opened at $192.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.54. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $148.89 and a fifty-two week high of $259.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.72.
In related news, Director George A. Lopez sold 16,551 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total transaction of $3,266,670.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,202 shares in the company, valued at $68,329,888.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 300 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.46, for a total value of $56,538.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,067,343.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,969 shares of company stock worth $9,056,253. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ICUI shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ICU Medical from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on ICU Medical from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.67.
About ICU Medical
ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.
