Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases Shares of 82,774 ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 82,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $15,256,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,402,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 240,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after buying an additional 88,974 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,019,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $875,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,085,000 after buying an additional 53,556 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $192.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.54. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $148.89 and a fifty-two week high of $259.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $328.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.97 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George A. Lopez sold 16,551 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total transaction of $3,266,670.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,202 shares in the company, valued at $68,329,888.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 300 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.46, for a total value of $56,538.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,067,343.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,969 shares of company stock worth $9,056,253. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ICUI shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ICU Medical from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on ICU Medical from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.67.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

