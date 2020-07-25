Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 7,582 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,582 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 756,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,803,000 after acquiring an additional 55,652 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 633,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,057,000 after purchasing an additional 34,710 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,197,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,428,000 after purchasing an additional 207,616 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $183.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $75.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

