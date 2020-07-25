Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 65,321 Shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883,946 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,321 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.68% of First Hawaiian worth $15,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,791,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,301,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,636,000 after acquiring an additional 453,126 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,189,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,386 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,375,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,381,000 after acquiring an additional 34,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at $46,907,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on FHB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America upgraded First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

In other news, CFO Ravi Mallela bought 3,290 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,922.30. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average of $20.48. First Hawaiian Inc has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $31.25.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 29.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

