Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 474,965 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 315.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 474,965 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $37,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 45.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,122,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659,315 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $73,141,000. Finally, Swedbank increased its holdings in Intel by 195.4% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $291,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Roth Capital downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $50.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.54. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.