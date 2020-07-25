Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 36,265 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,265 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.65% of Lakeland Financial worth $19,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.40. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $49.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.41 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.50%.

In other news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $92,183.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,476 shares of company stock worth $238,733 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LKFN. BidaskClub raised Lakeland Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet raised Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

