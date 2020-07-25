Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 30,539 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,539 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.54% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $12,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 18,131 shares during the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

TR opened at $30.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.69. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $38.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.01.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.43%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.