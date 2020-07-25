Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 24,523 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,523 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.85% of ExlService worth $18,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in ExlService by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,043,000 after acquiring an additional 575,727 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in ExlService by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,522,000 after acquiring an additional 49,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ExlService by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,087,000 after acquiring an additional 55,378 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ExlService by 9.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 764,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,750,000 after acquiring an additional 67,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in ExlService by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 614,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,703,000 after acquiring an additional 65,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of ExlService to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet cut shares of ExlService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of ExlService from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.11.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $63.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.39.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.19 million. ExlService had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 14.43%. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

