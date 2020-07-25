Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 107,267 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 569.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,267 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $31,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Home Depot by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Home Depot by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,160,862,000 after acquiring an additional 191,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $2,558,090,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,876,628,000 after acquiring an additional 303,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $265.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $267.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.47.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

