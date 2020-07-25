Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stock Holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,526 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,887 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.27% of CDK Global worth $13,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CDK Global by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,447,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $540,291,000 after buying an additional 489,417 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in CDK Global by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,780,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,901,000 after buying an additional 1,374,836 shares during the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC grew its stake in CDK Global by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 1,772,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,238,000 after buying an additional 766,636 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CDK Global by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,706,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,011,000 after buying an additional 98,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in CDK Global by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,545,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,493,000 after purchasing an additional 602,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $137,642.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,742.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CDK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Shares of CDK opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.33. CDK Global Inc has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.94.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $516.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.30 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.38% and a net margin of 0.35%. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

