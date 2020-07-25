Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $17.70 Million Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,928 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Atmos Energy worth $17,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 28,848 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 632,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,802,000 after buying an additional 267,350 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 28.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,741.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,950,000 after buying an additional 113,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $103.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.90. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.32.

In related news, Director Frank H. Yoho purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.32 per share, for a total transaction of $98,320.00. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

