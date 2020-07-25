Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $16.59 Million Stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,867 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Premier worth $16,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in Premier by 4.7% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Premier by 10.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Premier by 37.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Premier by 13.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Premier by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINC opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Premier Inc has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $40.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.79.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Premier had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Premier Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Premier from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Premier from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.45.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

