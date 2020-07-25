Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $13.76 Million Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,408 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.12% of Brown & Brown worth $13,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth about $169,214,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $91,157,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,734,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,024 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 394.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,626,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,346 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 317.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,000,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,225,000 after purchasing an additional 760,350 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRO. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

Shares of BRO opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $698.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.11 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.29%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

