Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $13.20 Million Stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 704,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,156 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $13,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in CVB Financial by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CVB Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in CVB Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

CVBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of CVB Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. CVB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CVB Financial had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $116.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

