Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $120.96 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,198 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 21,149 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.6% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $120,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,430,109,000 after buying an additional 1,121,525 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,106,530,000 after buying an additional 733,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,525,557,000 after buying an additional 1,250,002 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,273,812,000 after buying an additional 116,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,303,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $195.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $383.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.50.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

