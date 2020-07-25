Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $10.84 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42,207 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.13% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $10,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 15,300.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 46.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.53, for a total transaction of $2,835,498.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total transaction of $616,267.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,212. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.47.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock opened at $192.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1-year low of $95.58 and a 1-year high of $202.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $707.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.11 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

