Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stock Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,740 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.07% of Tennant worth $12,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tennant in the first quarter worth about $417,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Tennant stock opened at $66.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.14. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $87.06.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.15 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tennant will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

