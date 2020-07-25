Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,877 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Kadant were worth $14,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet raised Kadant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barrington Research cut Kadant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Kadant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

In other Kadant news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 8,409 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $743,271.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 33,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,398.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 1,497 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total value of $141,361.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,114,800.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,780 shares of company stock worth $1,329,331 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $118.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.77 and its 200 day moving average is $93.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.40. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $120.66.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $159.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.33 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.91%.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

