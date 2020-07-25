Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Position in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 316,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,568 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $11,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after acquiring an additional 276,541 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 720,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,583,000 after acquiring an additional 188,884 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,130,646 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,659,000 after acquiring an additional 177,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 461.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after acquiring an additional 167,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,125,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,959,000 after acquiring an additional 51,479 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

PLOW opened at $36.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $56.89. The firm has a market cap of $853.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.25). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

