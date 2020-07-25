Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 13,404 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $16,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $80,020,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 998,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,168,000 after purchasing an additional 277,968 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 398,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,002,000 after purchasing an additional 201,719 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PerkinElmer by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 243,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 192,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 417,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,399,000 after purchasing an additional 106,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.47.

In related news, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $756,030.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $519,139.44. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI opened at $110.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $113.49.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $652.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.46 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

