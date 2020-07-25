Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $19,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 70,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after buying an additional 16,227 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 137,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,377,000 after buying an additional 83,796 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,438,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,941,000 after buying an additional 290,030 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.68.

In other news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $457,405.90. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $169,501.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,779.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,853 shares of company stock worth $1,831,270 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $112.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.25 and a 200 day moving average of $110.70.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

