Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys New Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 257,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,624,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.49% of Green Dot at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Green Dot in the second quarter valued at $249,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Green Dot by 1.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Green Dot in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot in the second quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Green Dot by 3.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDOT. ValuEngine cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Green Dot in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Green Dot from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Green Dot from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.69.

Green Dot stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.19. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $54.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Green Dot had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, CTO Kuan Archer sold 11,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $590,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 217,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,863,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher bought 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.10 per share, for a total transaction of $343,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 40,250 shares of company stock worth $1,451,655 and sold 42,040 shares worth $1,953,042. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

