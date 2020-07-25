Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 66,612 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,612 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.66% of Teradata worth $14,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at $1,006,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teradata by 609.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 91,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Teradata by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,867,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,748,000 after acquiring an additional 106,180 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 382,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 98,938 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Teradata from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised Teradata from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.90.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,814 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $57,968.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average of $22.12. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $37.62.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.94 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

