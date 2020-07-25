Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 52,369 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 52,369 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.18% of Camden Property Trust worth $16,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 228.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,028.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,168,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,316 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 61,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.53.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $89.53 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.34 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 21.45%. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

